Clearly neither Megyn Kelly or Jane Fonda have forgotten about that awkward September interview in which Fonda shut Kelly down after the latter asked about possible plastic surgery.





Things never really got back on track after that, and the incident came up again just last week, when Fonda appeared on “TODAY” with her “Grace & Frankie” co-star Lily Tomlin. When Hoda Kotb asked how long the veteran actresses have been friends, Tomlin replied, “Oh, my gosh … I think before your first facelift!”

While Kotb and Savannah Guthrie exploded in a fit of giggles, Fonda was clearly unamused. “Never mind! Never mind!” she said. “Who are you, Megyn Kelly?”

On Monday, Kelly addressed Fonda’s remarks.

A clip of a previous “TODAY” TV appearance of Fonda discussing her history with plastic surgery then played for the room, and Kelly referenced Fonda’s other interviews which covered the topic.

“Apparently, when she came here, however, again, to promote her film about aging, I was supposed to discern that this subject was suddenly off limits,” Kelly said. “Look, I gave her the chance to empower other women, young and old, on a subject which she purports to know well, and she rejected it. That’s OK. But I have no regrets about that question, nor am I in the market for a lesson from Jane Fonda on what is or is not appropriate.”

Kelly continued to trash the legendary actress, and also highlighted her lack of patriotism.

The host obviously thought her monologue would put an end to the dispute, but she was wrong.

Enter the ladies of “The View,” who addressed the issue on Tuesday morning with a scathing attack on Kelly. After showing a clip from Kelly’s monologue in which she claims Fonda “has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive,” Whoopi Goldberg looked into the camera and sternly proclaimed “Nor do you.”

“What bothered me is that I’ve never seen a journalist do something like that,” said Goldberg’s colleague Sunny Hostin, to which Joy Behar to quipped, “Who’s a journalist?”

“The reason you don’t see it is because journalists are not supposed to be the story,” guest panelist Ann Curry chimed in. “We’re supposed to be — and, I think it’s a struggle for everyone to be — but we’re supposed to be humble. We’re supposed to use whatever time we’re given to shine a light on other stories, I mean there are so many stories that we’re not covering, and to take time, with this … it’s not journalism.”

Check out the full segment below:

