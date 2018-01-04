Menu
Princess Diana's hairstylist shares the secret behind her iconic hairdo
New home videos of a 9-year-old Meghan Markle are surfacing ahead of her royal nuptials to Prince Harry.

Video shared by her nephew, Tyler Dooley, shows Markle at Encino Park in Los Angeles. Dooley, just a baby in the video, told Inside Edition everyone in the family looked up to Meghan.


RELATED: Meghan Markle doesn’t want her dad to walk her down the aisle 

“She was the fun one, she was the one who just said to us, ‘Hey, yeah, you can stay up late,'” Dooley told

“She is Meghan, who is the same Meghan as she was growing up — vivacious, smart, talented,”

According to Us Weekly, Markle plans on asking her mom, Doria Radlan, to walk her down the aisle. Dooley, however said Markle’s father Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, wanted to be part of the ceremony.

“He loves his daughter probably more than anything in the whole world, and of course he wants to be there, and he wants to be part of that,” Dooley said. “I don’t think what he wants, though, is to be bombarded by everyone.”

Dooley said Thomas Markle, a fairly private man, would be happy to be a part of the ceremony, if he gets an invite.

“We love you, and we’re super proud, and we’re your biggest fans,” said Dooley.

 
Jessica Sooknanan About the author:
Jessica Sooknanan is the Editor of Hot Topics. Hot Topics, a top-rated TV show airing in Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando, wraps the crazy viral stories of the week. Jessica is a graduate of the University of Georgia and joined the Rare team in 2016.
