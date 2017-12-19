Menu
youtube_usa suits markle gown Read this Next

A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle
Advertisement

Prince Harry was given a promotion in the royal family when it was announced Queen Elizabeth II had appointed him as Captain General Royal Marines on Dec. 19.


The Palace made the official announcement on Twitter alongside a photo of Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Major General Robert Magowan and Major General Charles Stickland on Tuesday.

“The Queen has approved the appointment of Prince Harry as Captain General [of the] Royal Marines in succession to The Duke of Edinburgh,” the tweet read.

The statement continued, “In his final duty as Captain General, The Duke received Major General Robert Magowan, Commandant General Royal Marines & Major General Charles Stickland, Commandant General Royal Marines Designate. Prince Harry was also present.”

RELATED: After his big engagement news, Prince Harry steps out by himself for the Sovereign’s Parade

The news comes just months after the Duke of Edinburgh announced he would be retiring from his royal duties at the age of 96. In August, Philip attended his final royal engagement as the Captain General of the Royal Marines at a parade that honored the end of The 1664 Global Challenge on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

As the Captain General, Prince Harry will serve as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines. Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI, also served as the Captain General from 1948 till his death in 1952. Before 1948, the official title was Colonel in Chief, which George VI held from 1936 to 1948.

Prince Harry will follow in his grandfather’s footsteps after the queen gave him this huge royal honor Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

A video showing just how to ditch that popcorn ceiling has many cheering, but some aren’t convinced

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Comparing the Republican tax bill to slavery and Armageddon is really stupid and damages our discourse

Serena Williams shares baby Alexis Olympia’s favorite sport and no, it’s not tennis

Serena Williams shares baby Alexis Olympia’s favorite sport and no, it’s not tennis

Michael Douglas’ son Cameron and his yoga instructor partner Viviane Thibes have welcomed their first child

Michael Douglas’ son Cameron and his yoga instructor partner Viviane Thibes have welcomed their first child

New study reveals the jobs with the highest and lowest divorce rates in America

New study reveals the jobs with the highest and lowest divorce rates in America

A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle
People

A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle

,
Take a tour of Buckingham Palace’s kitchens and get the recipes for the Queen’s favorite holiday treats
The Royal Family

Take a tour of Buckingham Palace’s kitchens and get the recipes for the Queen’s favorite holiday treats

,
Dressing like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle is more affordable than you think
The Royal Family

Dressing like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle is more affordable than you think

,
Princess Charlotte is growing up and getting ready for her first day of school
The Royal Family

Princess Charlotte is growing up and getting ready for her first day of school

,
Advertisement