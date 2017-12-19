Prince Harry was given a promotion in the royal family when it was announced Queen Elizabeth II had appointed him as Captain General Royal Marines on Dec. 19.





The Palace made the official announcement on Twitter alongside a photo of Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Major General Robert Magowan and Major General Charles Stickland on Tuesday.

“The Queen has approved the appointment of Prince Harry as Captain General [of the] Royal Marines in succession to The Duke of Edinburgh,” the tweet read.

The Queen has approved the appointment of Prince Harry as Captain General Royal Marines in succession to The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/0AlQdUjRil — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 19, 2017

The statement continued, “In his final duty as Captain General, The Duke received Major General Robert Magowan, Commandant General Royal Marines & Major General Charles Stickland, Commandant General Royal Marines Designate. Prince Harry was also present.”

RELATED: After his big engagement news, Prince Harry steps out by himself for the Sovereign’s Parade

The news comes just months after the Duke of Edinburgh announced he would be retiring from his royal duties at the age of 96. In August, Philip attended his final royal engagement as the Captain General of the Royal Marines at a parade that honored the end of The 1664 Global Challenge on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

As the Captain General, Prince Harry will serve as the ceremonial head of the Royal Marines. Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI, also served as the Captain General from 1948 till his death in 1952. Before 1948, the official title was Colonel in Chief, which George VI held from 1936 to 1948.