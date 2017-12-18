Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is gearing up to start nursery school after the holidays!

According to PEOPLE, the tiniest member of the royal family will attend Willcocks Nursery School starting in January 2018. The school is very close to the family’s home in Kensington Palace, something that was very important to parents Prince William and Duchess Catherine.





“They chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education, and they were impressed by the team who work there,” a source told the publication.

The school is thrilled to welcome the toddler in the New Year and released a statement following the news.

RELATED: Find out what Prince George’s classmates will call him at school

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.”

Charlotte’s big brother Prince George also began nursery school around the same age, 2-and-a-half years old, but he attended on a part-time basis at a Montessori school. George now attends Thomas’s Battersea in London.

Willcocks Nursery school reportedly goes for approximately £3,050 ($4,073) per term. There are three terms in the year, so that costs families around £9,150, or about $12,200, per year. George’s posh academy runs families roughly $23,000 per year.