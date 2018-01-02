Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jetted off to the south of France to ring in 2018.

According to PEOPLE, the couple flew economy on New Year’s Eve out of London to Nice.





“They sat at the back,” a source said. “It was the morning flight from Heathrow. I guess they did it so that they could get on and off separately.”

As soon as they landed in France, the couple headed over to Monaco, where they rang in the new year in style with a small group of friends and a huge fireworks display. They headed back to London early on Jan. 2.

RELATED: Some people are already predicting the demise of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship

The bride-to-be reportedly makes the same resolutions every year, vowing to stop swearing and stop biting her nails.

“The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks,” she wrote on her blog last year. “And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It’s unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. Dammit.”

2018 is going to be a big year for the couple, as they are set to wed in May 19 at Windsor Castle.

“The marriage of His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018,” Kensington Palace shared the exciting news. “Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel.”