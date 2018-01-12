Menu
At just 2 years old, Princess Charlotte is already picking up a second language
Apparently, wearing a crown isn’t as easy as it looks!

Queen Elizabeth II opened up about her own coronation in a new documentary, “The Coronation,” where she discussed the downfall of wearing her Crown jewels. The Queen uses the same crown her father, King George VI wore during his reign but through the years, she has made a few adjustments to it to ensure a better fit.


“You see? It’s much smaller, isn’t it? It was the same height. You know, it would have been up to about there when my father wore it,” she said in the documentary, using her hand to show how big it used to be when her father wore it.

“It’s difficult to always remember that diamonds are stones… so, very heavy,” interviewer Alastair Bruce said.

“Yes. Fortunately, my father and I have about the same sort of shaped head, but once you put it on, it stays. I mean, it just remains itself,” she said. When she wears the crown, the Queen must keep very still and cannot look down to read a speech.

“You have to take the speech up,” she said, “because if you did [look down], your neck would break. It would fall off.”

“The Coronation” airs on the Smithsonian Channel on January 14 at 8 p.m..

