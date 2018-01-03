Jennifer Hudson’s split from former WWE wrestler David Otunga has taken another dramatic turn. The singer’s estranged fiance is now accusing her of being in contempt of court and seeking sanctions, according to Page Six.





Hudson initially filed the restraining order after claiming that Otunga had been aggressive and threatening towards her in front of their child, David Jr., which PEOPLE confirmed with a statement from Hudson’s representative back in November.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” Hudson’s rep told PEOPLE at the time. “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiance. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

Otunga is now claiming that Hudson’s public statements are damaging to his reputation, alleging that Hudson has attempted to create negative publicity for him rather than focusing on the well-being of their child.

In documents obtained by The Blast, Otunga claims that despite a court order preventing Hudson and Otunga from disseminating photos of their son or saying his name publicly, the Oscar winner gave an on-air interview in which she talked about their son.

Otunga wants Hudson to pay his attorneys’ fees, be found in civil contempt of court and be sanctioned for her actions of violating the gag order.

Otunga’s attorney denied any abuse allegations in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child,” the statement read.

TMZ reports that Otunga’s attorney, Tracy Rizzo also stated, “As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim.”

The couple were engaged in September 2008 after nearly a year of dating. They welcomed their son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., 8, in August 2009. The engagement news came just before Hudson’s mother, Darnell Donerson, and her brother Jason Hudson were found dead from gunshot wounds in a Chicago home. Her 7-year-old nephew was also found dead and her former brother-in-law William Balfour was convicted of the murders in 2012.