President Trump’s daughter Ivanka is sending some good vibes across the Atlantic!

On the morning of Friday, December 15, the first daughter shared a congratulated Britain’s Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle on their engagement — which was officially announced three weeks ago!





“Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together,” she wrote in the first of two tweets that also linked out to an Reuters article about the date of the couple’s wedding being announced as May 19th, 2018. “I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations!” she added in a follow-up tweet.

1:2 Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together. https://t.co/fgjJhCfYnr https://t.co/8YP3Nzef5I — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 15, 2017

2:2 I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 15, 2017

The timing of these congratulatory messages seemed very suspicious to some Twitter users.

“Hoo boy. It’s so transparent that you’re practically begging for a royal wedding invite. Not gonna happen, princess,” said one person.

“You know this won’t get you invited to the wedding, right?” replied another.

Hoo boy. It’s so transparent that you’re practically begging for a royal wedding invite. Not gonna happen, princess. — Diane (@diane32123) December 15, 2017

You know this won't get you invited to the wedding right? — #45needstogo! (@Theresa4104) December 15, 2017

RELATED: Despite his previous NSFW wardrobe malfunction, Lenny Kravitz still goes commando

There’s no word yet on whether any members of the Trump family will be invited to the royal wedding, but based on one of her blog entries from 2014, Markle greatly admires Ivanka.

“Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire,” Markle wrote.

“It’s so easy to knock the girls who come from privilege — to assume they rested on their laurels and garnered accolades simply by being fancy from the womb. But I always remember Ivanka being different – she wasn’t dancing on tables as a teenager or releasing pop albums,” Markle continued. “She wasn’t running amok publicly, swearing and being smacked with DUIs. Instead she was graduating from The Wharton School (cum laude, I might add), launching the Trump Hotel Collection, and building her own brand.”

Kensington Palace announced Friday morning that the lovely couple would be holding their nuptials on Saturday, May 19.

“His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018,” the statement read. “Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.”

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

Rumors had been swirling for months of when the newly-engaged pair would tie the knot. They announced their engagement on Nov. 27 with a statement from Kensington Palace that informed public that Prince Harry had received blessings from all their family members.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty, The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace,” the statement read in part.

Meghan Markle has been practicing the ins-and-outs of royalty in order to officially take her place beside Prince Harry as Duchess of Sussex.