“TODAY” co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie are opening up about how they have it all when it comes to happy families and successful careers.





This week, Kotb was named as the successor for disgraced Matt Lauer after he was fired from NBC News in November following a sexual misconduct accusation and now, she and Guthrie are opening up about doing it all.

“The beauty of getting up in the middle of the night [to go to work] is, on most days you’re home in the middle of the afternoon,” Guthrie told PEOPLE. “We both get to spend so much time with our babies, and I know I can speak for both of us: That’s where out hearts are.”

Guthrie is the proud mama of daughter Vale, 3 and son Charlie, 1 with husband Michael Feldman.

Kotb adopted daughter Haley Joy in February 2017 and said that being a “late bloomer” as a mom was such a blessing.

“I think Savannah and I are both late bloomers in the mom department,” she said. “And I think it makes us appreciate it so much more. I think there’s something about waiting for something and having our children and realizing what our priorities are, and you’re right. We have our loves in order. I feel the same way Savannah does, like I race home. And you can’t believe that someone is so excited that you just opened the door. I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’”

The past few months have been a whirlwind for the women after Lauer was dismissed but both women didn’t let the chaos distract them.

“I know it sounds crazy, but it just feels like we will sit together out there and then go home to our kids,” Kotb said.

After Kotb was announced as the replacement for Lauer, she said that he texted her with a congratulatory message between her first two hours and fourth hour of the show.

“He was sweet this morning. Certain texts popped up, and there was one from Matt: ‘Congratulations!’” she told E! News. “And he said some nice words.”