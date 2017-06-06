A mom wanted to give her son everything for prom, so she spent $25K on a camel

A camel made a cameo at a Philly prom last week, thanks to a spendy mom who wanted to give her son the ultimate “Dubai” experience.
Saudia Shuler almost sent her son Johnny Eden Jr. to the middle-eastern country but settled for splurging for his prom on three tons of sand, exotic cars, custom-made gowns for his dates — yes, he had three dates — and also: a camel.
Shuler spent $25,000 on the camel, which appeared in photos along with the sand. In her Instagram post with a pic of the camel she wrote: “The real deal for my son.”
Shuler has fought cancer and suffered a stroke in recent years, making the occasion all the more momentous.
A Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini also made the event one surely to remember for Eden Jr.