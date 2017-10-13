If a shark and a stingray had an offspring, it would be a sawfish

One look at a sawfish makes it easy to understand why it’s often described as a cross between a shark and a stingray.

Similar to sharks and stingrays, a sawfish is an elasmobranch, meaning that its skeleton is actually made of cartilage.





Unfortunately for the animal’s American fans, National Geographic reported in 2003 the U.S. smalltooth sawfish became the first sea fish to make its way on the federal endangered species list. The smalltooth sawfish is still listed as an endangered species, as are four other kinds of sawfish.

The rare animal can be found in a few places, including Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach, S.C. In fact, the aquarium is hosting a special celebration for the animals on International Sawfish Day, which falls on Oct. 17.

Those who can’t make their way to Myrtle Beach are more than welcome to watch an interesting video of a sawfish researcher and vet help a mother give birth to two babies rostrum-first.

