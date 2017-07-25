Police are on the lookout for a man and his monkey after the latter bit a girl in a convenience store

Buc-ee’s is a highway legend for good reason.

The roadside pit stop has everything: huge bathrooms, beef jerky, drinks and whatever else a traveler needs. But apparently, it’s also a place where a girl can get bit by a monkey.

Police in Terrell, Texas, are searching for a man, who strode into the store off Interstate 20 near Farm-to-Market Road 148 last Friday afternoon with a monkey on his shoulder.





Authorities say the monkey bit a girl in the process, and they’re looking for the man to make sure his pet’s shots are up to date.

There’s a surveillance image provided by police so cops are hoping that someone will recognize the man and contact the police department at 469-474-2700.