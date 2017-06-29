Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals the pregnancy scare that had him sweating

It’s well known that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his lovely wife Amy are hoping and praying to start a family very soon.

Yet that wasn’t always the case.

In fact, back in the day, Dale Jr. didn’t have babies on his mind as he was busy making a name for himself in NASCAR … which made it a perfect time for his old girlfriend pull a little prank on him.

“I came home from whatever I was doing and my ex-girlfriend [was] sitting on the couch,” Dale Jr. said in his June 27 podcast. “I go upstairs and there’s a pregnancy test sitting on the counter of the bathroom, and it says positive. I come downstairs and I go ‘What the hell is this? Why can’t you just tell me? Why do I got to find this test on the fricken’ counter? This is not how you do this.’”





Dale Jr. wasn’t happy.

“And she goes, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, that’s not mine,’” Dale Jr. continued, as wife Amy questioned him about how mad that prank made him. “I was freaking out,” he replied. “That initial shock was … they got me good.” He then added, “Let’s move on, I’m just sweating thinking about that one.”