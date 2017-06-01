Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have one major rule when it comes to communication

Keith Urban and his beloved wife, Nicole Kidman, always look so in love. So, we often wonder how they continue to keep the fire burning.

Turns out that their recipe for keeping the spark alive is pretty simple, yet so sweet.

“Keith and I don’t ever text,” Nicole revealed to InStyle magazine in an interview published in its July 2017 issue, “We call [each other.] That’s just what we’ve always done. We’re old-school.”





Refraining from sending a quick text message or even a cute emoji to your significant other has to be pretty hard – especially these days. But perhaps Keith and Nicole are living proof that absence makes the heart grow fonder. After all, their chemistry is undeniable whenever they’re together.

In fact, fans may recall that Keith recently shared an intimate moment with his Oscar-winning wife while accompanying her on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. It was then that Nicole got emotional after her hubby whispered sweet nothings in her ear.

Keith and Nicole will soon share a few more special moments. On June 20, Nicole will celebrate her 50th birthday. Then, on June 25, the star couple will mark their 11th wedding anniversary. So far, Keith has kept quiet about his plans for celebration. But, whatever he does, we’re sure it will be beyond amazing!