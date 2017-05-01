Luke Bryan and his family just got caught on the dance cam in hilarious video

One of the best parts of a Luke Bryan show is the country star’s willingness and ability to shake his groove thing. When he isn’t onstage, though, it’s a little more difficult to get the handsome Georgia boy to bust a move. Fortunately, it looks like his friends and family have moves, too.

Like many of their fellow Nashvillians, Luke and a suite full of family and friends attended the April 30 Stanley cup playoff game between the Nashville Predators and the St. Louis Blues. During a break in the action, Luke’s “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” began blasting through the arena’s speakers. Of course, the Predators’ dance cam focused in on the celebrity’s VIP seating, but it wasn’t Luke who was putting on a show, it was the kiddos. Dabbing and dancing, the young fans, who were all decked out in Preds gear, lost their minds when the camera found them while Luke watched, looking a bit bashful, until he finally stood up and wiggled a bit.





The Preds defeated the Blues 3 to 1 in the third game of this round and lead the best-out-of-seven series two games to one. Nashville and the Blues face off again in Game 4 on Tuesday, May 2.