The Earnhardts received quite a delivery from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

NASCAR superstar Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy have probably received their share of cool wedding gifts since their New Year’s Eve nuptials, but Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s present to the happy couple just might take the cake.

Shared on his Instagram page, Dale Jr. couldn’t seem to hide his excitement over the guitar signed by Blake and Gwen and delivered by none other than fellow NASCAR driver Elliot Sadler during their visit to Texas Motor Speedway.

“This day wasn’t much to write home about till my pal Elliot Sadler brought @mrsamyearnhardt and I this gift,” Dale Jr. wrote. “Signed by @gwenstefani and @blakeshelton. 😎😎 (Tarheel hat borrowed from Sadler for photo to hide my messy mop).”





Many country music fans know that Blake has long been a NASCAR fan, most recently teaming up with NBC to promote their coverage of the sport. And Blake has long been friends with Elliott, who actually was a presenter at the 52nd Annual ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 2.

And while we don’t know where the happy couple will keep the signed guitar or if one of them might even know how to play it, we’d like to think that we do know that it will serve as a treasured memento for years to come.