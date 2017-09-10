A sheriff actually had to warn citizens not to shoot guns at Hurricane Irma

A Florida sheriff has warned citizens not to shoot guns at Hurricane Irma as the gargantuan hurricane approaches the Sunshine State.

“To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma,” the Pasco County, Fla. sheriff tweeted. “You won’t make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects.”

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

The sheriff Tweeted the warning in response to a tongue-in-cheek Facebook event that encouraged gun-owners to open fire on the hurricane. More than 26,000 people had marked themselves as “attending” the event.





The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence also issued a warning to its Twitter followers:

⚠️ Unfortunately we must issue the following warning ⚠️ DO NOT SHOOT YOUR GUNS AT THE HURRICANE!!! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️https://t.co/diS56jWInX — CSGV (@CSGV) September 9, 2017

One of the creators of the event, Ryon Edwards, told Yahoo News that he created the event out of “stress and boredom.”

“I never envisioned this event becoming some kind of crazy idea larger than myself. It has become something a little out of my control,” Edwards said.