Menu
pregnant-turkey Read this Next

"Why is there a turkey inside of a turkey?" Two girls hilariously fall for pregnant turkey prank — watch at 1:10
Advertisement

Ben Affleck’s relationship with Batman has been shaky to say the least. To begin with, nerds across the globe had meltdowns when it was first announced that he would be inheriting the coveted cape and cowl from British actor Christian Bale — whose tenure in the role was acclaimed by fans and critics alike (despite that weird growling voice thing he did). Not only that, but the two movies in which Affleck has appeared as the Dark Knight have not been warmly received.


RELATED: Paris Hilton just claimed that she and Britney Spears invented the selfie — and she has the pics to prove it

Affleck is apparently signed on for five DC movies, But when asked by Extra TV if he intended to fulfill his contractual obligations, he un-enthusiastically responded with “I don’t know about that… we’ll see what the future holds.”

The actor further got the rumor mill spinning even more when, in a recent USA Today profile, he revealed that he hasn’t actually committed to appearing in the upcoming standalone Batman movie, ingeniously titled “The Batman,” adding that he’s still contemplating if the movie is right for him. He also hinted that he’s considering going out with some dignity, despite only appearing as the caped crusader in two poorly-received movies: “[It’s] something I’m contemplating,” Affleck said. “You don’t do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it.”

So with rumors abound that Affleck is about the hang up the cape for good, the internet’s greatest minds began speculating about who his successor will be. And boy, did they have some wacky suggestions:

“I wonder what that boring dude from ‘The Matrix’ would look like in a cowl,” said literally nobody ever aside from this Twitter user:

How about a womanizing advertising executive Batman? Or… Who’s that other guy?

Michael Cera as Batman? Imagine it. Good thing Conner here is clearly trolling. Well played, sir.

Okay this one’s actually not so bad. We could live in a world where Idris Elba is Batman.

The kid at Meg’s pool has some lofty aspirations:

Curious about what Jake Gyllenhaal would look like in the cape an cowl? Well you’re in luck, because BossLogic did some mock-ups:

Not everyone is on board with a Gyllenhaal Batman though. Some people were baffled by the mere suggestion:

And this guy just really likes Oscar Issac. Who doesn’t?!

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

Stories You Might Like

“Why is there a turkey inside of a turkey?” Two girls hilariously fall for pregnant turkey prank — watch at 1:10
Rare Humor

“Why is there a turkey inside of a turkey?” Two girls hilariously fall for pregnant turkey prank — watch at 1:10

,
Try not to scream naughty words at your screen when you see this grandpa’s “Wheel of Fortune” fail
Rare Humor

Try not to scream naughty words at your screen when you see this grandpa’s “Wheel of Fortune” fail

,
Jimmy Fallon Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute To His Deceased Mother
Rare Humor

Jimmy Fallon Fights Back Tears While Paying Tribute To His Deceased Mother

,
Guys in chicken suits rough up the Eat Mor Chikin cow, but that isn’t even the best part
Rare Humor

Guys in chicken suits rough up the Eat Mor Chikin cow, but that isn’t even the best part

,
Advertisement