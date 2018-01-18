Funnyman Conan O’Brien just landed in Haiti!

The late-night host is determined to prove to President Trump and his followers that Haiti is anything but a “s**thole country,” and judging by his first video, that won’t be a particularly difficult task!





“Hey, Conan here! I just arrived in Haiti,” Conan exclaims in a video he shared with his Twitter followers. “I’ve been here like, 15 seconds, and I’ve already made three friends,” he adds as he stands with his arms around three happy-looking local women.

Just landed in #Haiti and already made some new friends! Follow me all this weekend in real time as I explore this beautiful country. #ConanHaiti pic.twitter.com/GGmv8mtmO9 — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) January 18, 2018

O’Brien announced his plans to travel to Haiti by tweeting that he’d be heading to the country in response to President Trump’s alleged “s**thole” remark.

On Wednesday’s episode of his show, Conan enlisted the help of a French Creole translator to help turn his words into a touching message that everyone in Haiti could understand.

But in typical Conan fashion, it didn’t really go according to plan.

Reports broke that President Trump referred to a number of nations as “s**thole countries” and asked for more immigrants from countries like Norway — the backlash against the president was swift. The media heaped on the criticism and even Fox News’ Judge Napolitano called the comments “reprehensible.”

Conan and Napolitano weren’t the only media personalities to condemn the president.

Unsurprisingly, the ladies of “The View” had plenty to say about the president’s remarks. Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar each criticized Trump with Behar saying “why would [people from Norway] come here? They have free health care, they have sane gun laws, they have free childcare, they have free education — why would they come here? People come here because they’re trying to improve their lives, not make it worse.”

Meghan McCain also weighed in, saying “people also come here and serve … when our citizens who were born here don’t necessarily do so.” She then drew attention to an emotional photo of a West Point cadet from Haiti crying at his graduation ceremony.

Host Sunny Hostin noted that her husband’s family is from Haiti (Trump reportedly targeted Haitians in his remarks), saying that her husband’s family includes “two doctors and an engineer.” She added “I felt like he was talking about my father-in-law, I felt like he was talking about my husband, I felt like he was talking about my Haitian children.” Hostin said that she spends a lot of time Haiti and at one point stated, “I’ve said repeatedly that I can’t look into Donald Trump’s heart and say that he is a racist … I can say now Donald Trump is a racist. I hate saying it, but I can say that now.”

Later in the show, Meghan McCain pointed to the fact that Trump seemed to be moving towards a deal that would benefit DACA recipients earlier in the week. She said “he was being very loving about immigration earlier on this week … I think that this is politics trying to appease his base.”

