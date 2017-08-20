Here are some of the most gloriously goofy moments from the brilliant career of Jerry Lewis

Jerry Lewis, one of the funniest and most gifted performers of all time, passed away earlier today at the ripe old age of 91.

To celebrate his life, we’ve decided to share some of the most hilarious moments from his illustrious career.

The video above is the hysterical elevator scene from the 1960 comedy classic “The Bellboy,” in which Lewis plays the titular bellboy, working at the luxurious Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, who constantly causes problems for the guests with his clumsy mistakes. Lewis demonstrates brilliant comedic timing in the scene, as well as an evident talent for slapstick humor.





The scene below is the opening to scene from 1980’s “Cracking Up,” which Lewis also directed. The film is one of the late movies in Lewis’ career, but his comedic genius is still obvious.

This video features some gut-bustingly hysterical scenes from 1963’s “The Nutty Professor.”

The final video is a compilation featuring some more of Lewis’ funniest moments.

Lewis will be missed. His death will be felt by comedy lovers all over the globe, but his legacy will live on forever.