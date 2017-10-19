Hilariously feisty children settle the New York vs. Los Angeles debate once and for all

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” has temporarily transported itself from Hollywood to Brooklyn. Between Kimmel’s arrival in the Big Apple and the increasingly likely possibility of a Yankees/Dodgers World Series, Kimmel pounced on perfect opportunity to reignite the debate between about which city is superior: his adopted home city of Los Angeles or his city of birth, New York.

RELATED: Instagram users share photos of themselves before and after having kids — and oof

Kimmel decided to send a camera crew armed with a microphone out to the streets of both cities and see if children could settle the argument. The first juvenile New Yorker is an adorable little lady who seems well versed in this debate. She said New York is preferable because you don’t have to be stuck in a car all day like you do in L.A. It seemed like a deathblow to the so-called City of Angels, but then the first kid from L.A. told us that his mom’s brother lives in L.A., and who can compete with that?





Other kids come along to espouse a variety of hot takes — some hotter than others. One New York kid thinks his home city is better because it has “real” food, and an L.A. kid claims that New Yorkers consume more alcohol because they need to make their bad feelings go away. And one kid decided to mention that his mom runs errands. We’re not sure if that settles the debate or not, but it sure was adorable.