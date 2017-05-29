In 2000, The Rock hosted “SNL” for the first time, and a few of his bitter enemies decided to gatecrash the occasion

This clip is taken from an episode of “SNL” that originally aired in March of 2000, when wrestling was going through one of its boom periods, and a wrestler named The Rock was deemed famous enough to host.

That’s right, The Rock wasn’t always the bankable box office star we all know and love. Back in 2000, he was very much just a wrestler. He was popular and talented, and it’s not at all surprising that he went on to become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, but the fact remains that he was part of an industry that had — for the most part — been considered pretty niche.





It’s fascinating to watch The Rock back then. He’s so young, and yet oddly mature. He’s huge, and yet his jacket is still too big for him. At one point, he gets interrupted by three of his biggest rivals at the time (Mick Foley, The Big Show and Triple H), who are eventually overcome with excitement and start cheering for him.

The Rock has now hosted “SNL” five times — joining an elite club of guest hosts who have done the same.