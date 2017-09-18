James Corden cozied up to Sean Spicer at the Emmys, and people are not happy about it

“Late Late Show” host James Corden is being criticized after he kissed former White House official Sean Spicer at the Emmys.

The recently-ousted ex-White House press secretary official made a surprise appearance at the lavish television awards show last night and jokingly claimed that the ratings would be at an all time high — a reference to his infamous claim that the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration was the biggest ever.

James Corden (@j_corden) shows @seanmspicer some love after the former White House press secretary's surprise appearance at the #Emmys (Photo by Invision/AP/REX/@Shutterstocknow) A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Sep 17, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

The shock appearance drew plenty of attention on social media, but not everyone was happy about it.

I'm not ready to laugh "with" Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 18, 2017

And the outrage soon spread to James Corden, after he was photographed kissing Spicer on the cheek backstage.

Corden makes Spicer look like a beacon of honour and sincerity. It's like Kimmel ruffling Trump's hair all over again: proper enablers — Hannah (@hanyaLC1) September 18, 2017

James Corden kindly provides 2017 with its "Jimmy Fallon ruffling Trump's hair" moment https://t.co/ZZV1loPrnW — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) September 18, 2017

If you were ever on the fence about James Corden… allow me to help you decide pic.twitter.com/udxPyFHmrq — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) September 18, 2017

James Corden, a man who would happily kiss Himmler if he was wearing a nice tux at an awards do pic.twitter.com/axUJBfog2j — Mic Wright 👨🏼‍💻 (@brokenbottleboy) September 18, 2017

Some Brits weren’t surprised by Corden’s behavior.

Americans are finally waking up and seeing just how much of a bellend James Corden is, and no, we're not taking him back. — Sam (@smwilliams351) September 18, 2017

But the late-night host did have a few defenders:

Not sure why people are hating James Corden. Sean Spicer looks anything but comfortable in that photo. I say well played that man. — PilesOfNiles (@Nileypie) September 18, 2017