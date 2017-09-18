James Corden cozied up to Sean Spicer at the Emmys, and people are not happy about it
Charles Sykes/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Rare Humor

“Late Late Show” host James Corden is being criticized after he kissed former White House official Sean Spicer at the Emmys.

The recently-ousted ex-White House press secretary official made a surprise appearance at the lavish television awards show last night and jokingly claimed that the ratings would be at an all time high — a reference to his infamous claim that the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration was the biggest ever.

The shock appearance drew plenty of attention on social media, but not everyone was happy about it.

And the outrage soon spread to James Corden, after he was photographed kissing Spicer on the cheek backstage.

Some Brits weren’t surprised by Corden’s behavior.

But the late-night host did have a few defenders:

