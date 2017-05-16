Mike Huckabee blasts “Saturday Night Live” after his daughter was lampooned on the show

On the most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live,” Melissa McCarthy re-appeared in her role as Sean Spicer and took a shot at Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Sanders, who is the daughter of Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, was portrayed by cast member Aidy Bryant. Bryant, in a heavy southern accent, declared, “For those of you who don’t know me yet, my father is Mike Huckabee and my mother is a big southern hamburger. And, yes, I’m hilarious, like my daddy.”

The skit show’s portrayal of Sanders earned backlash from CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who said that the show was “fat-shaming her.”

On Tuesday morning, Mike Huckabee spoke with Fox Business, saying that he feels that his daughter “does very well” while filling in for Spicer. However, he also beat back the rumors that his daughter might be replacing Spicer staying, “She’s not trying to replace Sean Spicer, she loves him and respects him.”

At another point in the interview, Huckabee said that he “thought [the SNL skit] was a little bit silly, sexist and misogynist. But my daughter is certainly capable of handling a whole lot worse than that.” Huckabee also explained, “We taught her that she’s going to be judged by God, not by some not-so-funny comedy writers on ‘Saturday Night Live.'”