Mom tries to use slang while texting her daughter — and the internet collectively gasped

One Twitter user recently received a shocking text from her mother, who had attempted to use some slang while warning her about ice on the back deck but failed miserably.

“Be careful when you leave in the morning it’s ass eating season!!!!” the mother sent her daughter, Grace.

“Mom what do you think ‘ass eating season’ means?” Grace asked.

“There’s frost on the deck! Slippery!!!!!” her mother texted back. “You’ll fall and eat ass.”

RELATED: Instagram users share photos of themselves before and after having kids — and oof





!!!!!!!!! WHO DID THIS TO MY INNOCENT MOTHER !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zneJIzKu6f — Grace (@graceL721) October 19, 2017

Grace shared a screenshot of the hilarious exchange on Twitter, writing, “WHO DID THIS TO MY INNOCENT MOTHER !!!!!!!!” Almost immediately, other Twitter users, who found her mom’s innocence adorable, took note of Grace’s 127 unread text messages:

!!!!!!!!!! WHY DOES SHE HAVE 127 UNREAD MESSAGES !!!!!!! — Josh Patterson (@cjdubbya) October 19, 2017

More alarming to me is the 127 unread texts — Katie Nix (@KatieHNix) October 19, 2017

But why does this person have 127 other messages. That's stressing me out. — Britt (@cuddleholic) October 19, 2017

RELATED: Woman goes on Twitter rant about worst AOL Instant Messenger conversation of her life