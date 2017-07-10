Polite police left a note after confiscating plants from a secret cannabis plantation

Police officers in the U.K. jokingly left a light-hearted note saying “sorry we missed you” after digging up a cannabis plantation in Oxford.
Thames Valley Police received a tip off that the drugs were hidden in a woodland area on Saturday.
RELATED: Aubrey Plaza got high with a pair of nuns and it was about as funny as you’d expect
The officers left a charming note that said: “Ooops! Sorry we missed each other, but feel free to call me on 101 so we can discuss a deal. Lots of love, TVP xx.”
The police station later tweeted that they had left the note because “#WeveGotManners”.
No arrests have been made, so we’ve yet to find out how the criminals feel about the situation, but people on Twitter certainly appreciated the humor.