Polite police left a note after confiscating plants from a secret cannabis plantation

Police officers in the U.K. jokingly left a light-hearted note saying “sorry we missed you” after digging up a cannabis plantation in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police received a tip off that the drugs were hidden in a woodland area on Saturday.

The officers left a charming note that said: “Ooops! Sorry we missed each other, but feel free to call me on 101 so we can discuss a deal. Lots of love, TVP xx.”





The police station later tweeted that they had left the note because “#WeveGotManners”.

On Friday, our officers dug up a cannabis plantation in Oxford, following a tip off. The officers even left a little message too! 😇😂 pic.twitter.com/4dUXAjCjET — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) July 9, 2017

No arrests have been made, so we’ve yet to find out how the criminals feel about the situation, but people on Twitter certainly appreciated the humor.

