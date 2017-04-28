Watch the best bits from the new Comedy Central series “The President Show”

On Thursday night, Comedy Central premiered their new series “The President Show.” The show featured Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik who has risen to fame as one of the best guys at playing the president. He’s even sparked a beef with Alec Baldwin over “who’s the real Trump impersonator.” The show also featured Peter Grosz as Mike Pence.

While there were a few great pieces in the show, one of the strongest clips was the opening scene in which Atamanuik (as Trump) shows us around New York. In that clip we discover that Melania has changed the locks on Trump’s penthouse, that he gobbles down fast food and he seems quite terrified of stairs. The show received mixed reviews, CNN declared that the half-hour segment “exposed the limitations of the concept.”

Perhaps the best part of the show was when left-leaning pundit Keith Olbermann appeared for an interview. Atamanuik pointed a few Trump jokes at Olberman, asking him “why are you calling yourself ‘the resistance’?” Olbermann seemed a lot more comfortable with the interview than the host’s over-the-top performance. In an extra stab at the administration, the Olberman interview appeared to be filmed in Mar-a-Lago.