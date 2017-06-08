Watch what happened when grumpy Gordon Ramsay gave two of the most annoying people on the planet a ride to the airport

For Monday evening’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” legendary celebrity chef and famous grumpy guy Gordon Ramsay braved the hellish Los Angeles traffic and gave host James Corden and his band leader Reggie Watts a ride to the airport.

Corden and Watts were en route to London, where the pair are recording a series of special “Late Late Show” episodes in Corden’s homeland.

RELATED: Before he was a late night host, James Corden found himself in Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen with hilarious results

To honor Ramsay’s new show “The F Word,” Cordon decided to pass the time by annoying Gordon with things that begin with “F,” like the “Friends” theme and a Fonzy impression.





However, the references were lost on Ramsay, who was just trying to focus on the road. But Corden was more than happy to give him a few hints:

“Does it help if it’s closer to your face?,” Corden asked as he recklessly leaned over to the front seat. “The English version of the show is called ‘Mates’,” he added.

“What is wrong with you two?” Ramsay yelled.

They eventually made it to the airport alive — but it was an ordeal that Ramsay will probably want to forget.

To repay the favor, Corden made an appearance on Ramsay’s new show: