A college student shares exactly what new freshmen should bring to the dorms

If you’re getting ready to go off to college or helping your kid pack up, here are some things to keep in mind that might not be on the packing list.
She shares things you wouldn’t think you’d need, but will really want to have once you get to school. That includes shoes that can get messed up at parties and an app to easily share money. Bet the school didn’t put those on the recommended list.
Things you’ll definitely need in college:
- A water filter pitcher so you’re prepared for middle-of-the-night water breaks, plus you can store it in your mini-fridge
- A mini steamer because it’s easier to use and store than an ironing board
- Ear plugs are great for sleeping and studying in peace
- Venmo for easily transferring money, plus everybody’s using it
- Silverware because you’ll need a few forks and spoons for late-night snacking
- A laundry drying rack to keep laundry day organized
- Casual shoes that are easy to clean so you don’t mess up your good shoes at parties
- A bath robe, so you avoid walking down the hall to the bathroom in a towel
- Vitamin C packs to prevent getting sick, because between late nights and classes, your body will need some extra vitamins.