Alia the baby and Daisy the sloth are best friends

Have you ever met anyone that you immediately connected with? Well, that is exactly what happened when baby Alia met her furry sibling, Daisy the sloth. You wouldn’t think that a human baby and a baby sloth would become best friends immediately — but sometimes you just can’t avoid fate.

Alia’s parents, Julia and Jason Heckathorn, put in their application to adopt a sloth before they even knew they were pregnant with Alia. Two days after Alia was born, little Daisy joined the family. The two have been inseparable ever since.



