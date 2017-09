Want to really impress your friends (or maybe that cute stranger) at the bar?

Bet them that you can transfer your beer from a bottle to a cup without touching the bottle. It sounds impossible, but it’s actually easier than you think.

All you need is an empty glass, a bottle of beer, and a straw — but make sure the straw can bend, because that’s the key to making this trick work!