She gathers clothespins, pompoms and googly eyes to make the cutest rainy day craft

As a mom of two young children, I’m always looking for creative ways to occupy them so I can get some chores done or just lie down for a few minutes.
Similar to my cootie catchers, these little clothespin caterpillars are simple, crafty, and can easily burn an hour or so on a rainy afternoon.
You will need:
- Clothespins
- Googly eyes
- Pipe cleaners
- Pompoms
- Glue
- Scissors
Remember to give your caterpillar a backstory! Mine’s named George Stewart, and he starts every morning by reading “The New Yorker.”
