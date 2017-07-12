She gathers clothespins, pompoms and googly eyes to make the cutest rainy day craft

As a mom of two young children, I’m always looking for creative ways to occupy them so I can get some chores done or just lie down for a few minutes.

Similar to my cootie catchers, these little clothespin caterpillars are simple, crafty, and can easily burn an hour or so on a rainy afternoon.

You will need:

Clothespins

Googly eyes

Pipe cleaners

Pompoms

Glue

Scissors

Remember to give your caterpillar a backstory! Mine’s named George Stewart, and he starts every morning by reading “The New Yorker.”





