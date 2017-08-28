She mixes 3 ingredients to make these colorful bath paints that’ll keep the kids entertained on a rainy day

It’s raining for the fourth day in a row. Everyone’s stuck inside, and the kids are starting to go crazy — and drive you crazy in the process.

Fortunately, you know that you can load them up with my homemade bath paints and set them loose in the tub. No need to thank me.

You will need:

2 parts tear-free shampoo

1 part cornstarch

Food coloring

Paintbrushes

Containers (I used the ones from my fresh fruit Popsicles video)

Tyson recommends using an ice cube tray. You can find cheap ones at the dollar store.

Your kids will love exercising their creativity on the shower wall, and you’ll love that the paint washes off easily. Maybe you could even give the kids their cleaning kits and make them tidy up when they’re done…

Just don’t invite Tyson over. He’ll try to channel Jackson Pollock on your walls.

