The simple childhood joy of blowing bubbles gets a huge upgrade with this hack

My kids love it when I blow bubbles for them in the backyard.
But this hack will make you say “go big or go home” when it comes to bubbles.
It took a few tries to get the ingredients right, but the results were definitely worth the effort.
You will need:
- 1 gallon hot water
- 1 cup dish soap
- ¼ cup glycerin (although I ended up needing more)
- Shallow pan
- 2 drinking straws
- String
As you can see, Tyson and I were both enchanted by this craft. We kept saying “one more” or “this is the last one,” but we just couldn’t stop!
