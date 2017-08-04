The simple childhood joy of blowing bubbles gets a huge upgrade with this hack

My kids love it when I blow bubbles for them in the backyard.

But this hack will make you say “go big or go home” when it comes to bubbles.

It took a few tries to get the ingredients right, but the results were definitely worth the effort.

You will need:

1 gallon hot water

1 cup dish soap

¼ cup glycerin (although I ended up needing more)



Shallow pan

2 drinking straws

String

As you can see, Tyson and I were both enchanted by this craft. We kept saying “one more” or “this is the last one,” but we just couldn’t stop!

