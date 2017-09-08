She transforms old tissue boxes into DIY monster feet — perfect for her own little monsters

When your little monsters drive you nuts on a rainy day, sit them down and help them make their own appropriate footwear.

Save your empty tissue boxes to make these fun monster feet. The kids will love them because, unlike those shoe mops I bought online, they don’t have to use them to do chores!

You will need:

Empty tissue boxes

Mod Podge

Foam paint brushes

Tissue paper

Kitchen sponges

If your kids like to play rough, their monster feet may fall apart. That’s OK; it’s all about having fun, as Tyson and I are more than happy to demonstrate!





