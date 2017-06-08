Rare Life

Feeling sick? This 5-year-old genius can help explain those pesky bugs that cause illnesses | Anson’s Answers

Article will continue after advertisement

Can you explain the differences between a virus and bacteria? Neither can we. But 5-year-old Anson knows just about all there is to know about the two different microscopic creatures.

RELATED: This kid genius knows a whole lot about poop

Anson explained just a few of the many differences between viruses and bacteria. Here are just a few of the similarities and differences between the two:

Viruses: 

  • Smaller than bacteria
  • Not alive
  • No nucleus
  • Has DNA

Bacteria: 

  • No nucleus
  • Has DNA
  • Has a flagellum
  • Villi

Anson’s Answers features a 5-year-old genius. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he’s just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson’s class is in session! 

Stay in touch with Anson by following him on Facebook!

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement