Feeling sick? This 5-year-old genius can help explain those pesky bugs that cause illnesses | Anson’s Answers

Can you explain the differences between a virus and bacteria? Neither can we. But 5-year-old Anson knows just about all there is to know about the two different microscopic creatures.
Anson explained just a few of the many differences between viruses and bacteria. Here are just a few of the similarities and differences between the two:
Viruses:
- Smaller than bacteria
- Not alive
- No nucleus
- Has DNA
Bacteria:
- No nucleus
- Has DNA
- Has a flagellum
- Villi
Anson’s Answers features a 5-year-old genius. He has a college-level grasp on various areas of science, dreams of becoming the president and can speak multiple languages. Did you catch that he’s just 5 years old? Anson has a passion for teaching others and loves to share videos explaining the human body, the laws of physics and his ideas for the future. Grab a seat, because Professor Anson’s class is in session!