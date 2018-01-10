Homemade cheese sauce is much easier to whip up than you think. It actually only takes around five minutes, and you probably have the ingredients all on hand. Plus, its flexible — you can easily use another cheese or swap chicken broth for the milk if you’re out.





This just might be the secret sauce to getting your kids to eat more veggies.

Here’s what you’ll need:

4 tablespoons butter

6 tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons dried mustard powder

4 cups milk, room temperature

3 cups grated Swiss cheese

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Pinch freshly grated nutmeg (optional)

Of course, you can always adjust the proportions to fit your family.

Watch this great video from Blue Jean Chef and QVC for the ultimate lesson on making cheese sauces.