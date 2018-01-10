Menu
Sheet pan cooking is your new favorite go-to and we’ve got 3 recipes to prove it
Homemade cheese sauce is much easier to whip up than you think. It actually only takes around five minutes, and you probably have the ingredients all on hand. Plus, its flexible — you can easily use another cheese or swap chicken broth for the milk if you’re out.


This just might be the secret sauce to getting your kids to eat more veggies.

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 6 tablespoons flour
  • 2 teaspoons dried mustard powder
  • 4 cups milk, room temperature
  • 3 cups grated Swiss cheese
  • 2 cups grated cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Pinch freshly grated nutmeg (optional)

Of course, you can always adjust the proportions to fit your family.

Watch this great video from Blue Jean Chef and QVC for the ultimate lesson on making cheese sauces.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
1 week of dinners for $100 | I ended the week with a bang by making these incredible buffalo chicken sweet potatoes

1 week of dinners for $100 | My messy BBQ chicken sandwich is just as good as one from a restaurant

1 week of dinners for $100 | I whipped up this super healthy and delicious chicken salad in just 5 minutes

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken tacos are perfect thanks to one super secret ingredient

1 week of dinners for $100 | My chicken spaghetti special is as quick and easy as it is delicious

