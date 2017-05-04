She transforms her space into a colorful Cinco de Mayo fiesta with just a few simple crafts

Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner. If you’re hosting a party but haven’t thought about decorations yet, or you just want to spruce up your own space for the kids, this video shows exactly how to make the perfect decor.

All of the projects are super easy and don’t require any special skills. Most of the supplies are from the dollar store, so it’s super cheap, too.

It’s pretty easy to add a splash of color to wall decorations with her streamer background and festive garland, but she takes it to the next level with fiesta napkin rings and colorful dipped utensils.





Upcycled cans make the perfect rustic flower vases and will add character to your table. Easiest decoration ever!

Here’s everything you’ll need:

thick paper or cardstock

letter stickers

string

hot glue

tissue paper

twine

streamers

toilet paper rolls

plastic utensils

craft paint

masking tape

old cans

aquarium rocks and/or dirt

real or faux flowers

Watch to see exactly how easy it is to make these fun crafts.