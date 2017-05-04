She transforms her space into a colorful Cinco de Mayo fiesta with just a few simple crafts

Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner. If you’re hosting a party but haven’t thought about decorations yet, or you just want to spruce up your own space for the kids, this video shows exactly how to make the perfect decor.
All of the projects are super easy and don’t require any special skills. Most of the supplies are from the dollar store, so it’s super cheap, too.
It’s pretty easy to add a splash of color to wall decorations with her streamer background and festive garland, but she takes it to the next level with fiesta napkin rings and colorful dipped utensils.
Upcycled cans make the perfect rustic flower vases and will add character to your table. Easiest decoration ever!
Here’s everything you’ll need:
- thick paper or cardstock
- letter stickers
- string
- hot glue
- tissue paper
- twine
- streamers
- toilet paper rolls
- plastic utensils
- craft paint
- masking tape
- old cans
- aquarium rocks and/or dirt
- real or faux flowers
Watch to see exactly how easy it is to make these fun crafts.