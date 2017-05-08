Dads and kids, take note — all she really wants this Mother’s Day is to be served eggs Benedict in bed

This Mother’s Day, I want nothing more than for someone to serve me eggs Benedict in bed. It’s my favorite breakfast, and it tastes so much better when someone else makes it for me.

So I forced Tyson to whip up a delicious eggs Benedict for me to enjoy. Because you don’t have Tyson (sorry about that!), ask your husband and/or kids to make it for you! Just make sure they wash their hands first.

You will need:



8 eggs + 4 egg yolks

8 slices Canadian bacon

2 teaspoons* Dijon mustard

Hot sauce

Lemon — as much as you want

½ cup butter

2 tablespoons vinegar

4 English muffins (8 halves)

*I accidentally measured out tablespoons of mustard instead of teaspoons. Obviously, this was a little too much mustard for me. But if you love mustard, feel free to use tablespoons.

Overall, I think Tyson did a great job! Our eggs Benedict was exactly what I wanted! (And it sure beats being taken to Golden Corral for Mother’s Day, Tyson!)

Watch new videos from Elissa the Mom every Monday, Wednesday and Friday!