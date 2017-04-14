Fire up the grill and set your taste buds aflame with these spicy beef and chorizo burgers

If you prefer your burgers to have a kick, this is the recipe for you.

These summertime cheeseburgers have patties made of both beef and chorizo, and are topped with an onion and jalapeño relish. Can you handle the heat?

You will need:

Burgers

1 pound ground beef

½ pound chorizo

Grated onion

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon adobo seasoning



Cheese slices

Spicy mayonnaise (for buns)

Relish