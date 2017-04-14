Fire up the grill and set your taste buds aflame with these spicy beef and chorizo burgers

If you prefer your burgers to have a kick, this is the recipe for you.
These summertime cheeseburgers have patties made of both beef and chorizo, and are topped with an onion and jalapeño relish. Can you handle the heat?
RELATED: You won’t believe the spicy secret ingredient in these homemade fiery chicken fries
You will need:
Burgers
- 1 pound ground beef
- ½ pound chorizo
- Grated onion
- ½ cup breadcrumbs
- 1 tablespoon adobo seasoning
- Cheese slices
- Spicy mayonnaise (for buns)
Relish
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 onions, sliced
- Salt and pepper
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup sliced jalapeños