She smothers tater tots in cheese and nacho toppings for a snack that’s as pretty as it is delicious

We love nachos. We love tater tots. Why not combine them?

While this is technically a tailgating recipe, we feel no shame in making it any time of the year. And feel free to get creative with the toppings!

You will need:

Tater tots

½ cup black beans

1 cup shredded cheese

½ cup red onion, diced

½ cup scallions, diced

½ cup tomato, diced

Diced avocado



Sliced jalapeños

Dollop of sour cream

¼ cup cilantro

Did you know: Americans eat 70 million pounds of tater tots a year. That’s a lot of spuds!