She smothers tater tots in cheese and nacho toppings for a snack that’s as pretty as it is delicious

We love nachos. We love tater tots. Why not combine them?

While this is technically a tailgating recipe, we feel no shame in making it any time of the year. And feel free to get creative with the toppings!

You will need:

  • Tater tots
  • ½ cup black beans
  • 1 cup shredded cheese
  • ½ cup red onion, diced
  • ½ cup scallions, diced
  • ½ cup tomato, diced
  • Diced avocado

  • Sliced jalapeños
  • Dollop of sour cream
  • ¼ cup cilantro

Did you know: Americans eat 70 million pounds of tater tots a year. That’s a lot of spuds!

