She smothers tater tots in cheese and nacho toppings for a snack that’s as pretty as it is delicious

We love nachos. We love tater tots. Why not combine them?
While this is technically a tailgating recipe, we feel no shame in making it any time of the year. And feel free to get creative with the toppings!
You will need:
- Tater tots
- ½ cup black beans
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- ½ cup red onion, diced
- ½ cup scallions, diced
- ½ cup tomato, diced
- Diced avocado
- Sliced jalapeños
- Dollop of sour cream
- ¼ cup cilantro
Did you know: Americans eat 70 million pounds of tater tots a year. That’s a lot of spuds!