If you’re lucky enough to have a Nothing Bundt Cakes location in your hometown, you’re probably familiar with how delicious their cakes are.





Lucky for you, we’ve found a copycat recipe that looks just as good. (Though being able to make them at home is probably both good and bad news, especially in January. So we’re sorry, and also, you’re welcome.)

And as a bonus, the copycat recipe starts with a cake mix so it couldn’t be easier.

And the secret ingredient? It has both mayonnaise and sour cream — surprise!

Here’s what you’ll need:

Cake:

1 box red velvet cake mix

¾ cup sour cream, at room temperature

½ cup vegetable oil

½ cup water

¼ cup mayonnaise

3 eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Frosting:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

¼ cup butter, softened

2½ cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Find the full recipe on Mom Loves Baking.