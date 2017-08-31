Mexican lasagna is here and it’s beyond delicious

Lasagna is such a classic, it’s no surprise that a Mexican food version has entered the scene.

Layers of flour tortillas, taco meat, veggies, and, of course, cheese, make this dish gooey and delicious. It’s faster and easier to make than a full-blown taco bar. Plus, you can make it ahead of time and freeze it uncooked for a super quick dinner later.

RELATED: If you love fried ravioli, you’ll go absolutely wild for these lasagna poppers

One of the best parts of this dish is that it only takes 15 minutes to bake, a huge improvement from traditional lasagna’s hour-long cook time.





Here’s what you’ll need:

1 pound lean ground beef

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 yellow onion

2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 (14.5 oz) can fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 (15 oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 1/2 cups frozen sweet corn

1 (4 oz) can fire roasted diced green chiles

1 (10 oz) can enchilada sauce

12 8” large flour tortillas

12 ounces Mexican cheese blend

6 oz can sliced olives, drained

2 scallions, finely chopped

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Find the full instructions on The Slow Roasted Italian.