Move over, cake pops — cookie dough pops are here and they are beyond delicious

There’s no denying the fact that cake pops are delicious. But there’s just something about eating raw cookie dough straight from the mixing bowl that can’t be beat.

How great would it be if eating cookie dough was as convenient and fun as eating a cake pop? Now you can have your cookie dough and eat it too with this cookie dough pop recipe.

RELATED: With a little magic and a lot of color, she whips up the prettiest cake pop cones ever

It doesn’t contain any eggs, so it’s perfectly safe to eat and serve.





Here’s what you’ll need: