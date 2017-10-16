These 6-ingredient, no-bake Reese’s Krispie cookies are absolute heaven
If a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and a Rice Krispie treat fell in love, their baby would probably look a little something like this.

Sweet, sticky and oh-so-chocolatey, the Reese’s Krispie cookie is perfect for the holidays, but who says it can’t be enjoyed year-round?

This tasty treat from Incredible Recipes from Heaven only has six ingredients and requires no baking. Perfect.

You will need:

  • 4 cups Rice Krispies
  • 1 cup light corn syrup

  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1¼ cups creamy peanut butter
  • 5 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  • ½ cup milk chocolate chips

