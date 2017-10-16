These 6-ingredient, no-bake Reese’s Krispie cookies are absolute heaven

If a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and a Rice Krispie treat fell in love, their baby would probably look a little something like this.

Sweet, sticky and oh-so-chocolatey, the Reese’s Krispie cookie is perfect for the holidays, but who says it can’t be enjoyed year-round?

This tasty treat from Incredible Recipes from Heaven only has six ingredients and requires no baking. Perfect.

You will need:

4 cups Rice Krispies

1 cup light corn syrup



1 cup sugar

1¼ cups creamy peanut butter

5 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

½ cup milk chocolate chips

Get the full recipe from Incredible Recipes from Heaven.