These crunchy little snacks are half egg roll, half taco, and wholly delicious

Mexican or Chinese food tonight?

How about both? This recipe settles that debate every time.

Stuffing an egg roll with taco ingredients may sound strange, but just give it a try. We promise this snack will become a favorite among the Mexican food lovers in your house!

You will need:

Egg roll wrappers

1 pound ground beef

1 envelope taco seasoning



1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Egg wash

Pico de gallo

Sour cream

Get the full recipe from Cooking Panda.