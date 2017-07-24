These crunchy little snacks are half egg roll, half taco, and wholly delicious

Mexican or Chinese food tonight?
How about both? This recipe settles that debate every time.
Stuffing an egg roll with taco ingredients may sound strange, but just give it a try. We promise this snack will become a favorite among the Mexican food lovers in your house!
You will need:
- Egg roll wrappers
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 envelope taco seasoning
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Egg wash
- Pico de gallo
- Sour cream
Get the full recipe from Cooking Panda.