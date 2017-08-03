She uses an ice cube tray to make chocolates truffles at home

An ice cube tray is the only thing standing between you and fresh, homemade chocolate truffles. Who knew this simple kitchen tool could transform into a chocolate mold?

Once you’ve melted the chocolate, it’s pretty easy to coat the inside of each cube. Once that’s hardened, stuff each chocolate with your favorite truffle filling and add another lay of chocolate on top. How easy is that?

Here’s what you’ll need: