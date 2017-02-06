These homemade Mint Milanos are even more delicious than the real thing

What was your favorite cookie when you were young? We definitely love all the Pepperidge Farm varieties, especially Mint Milanos!

So we were delighted to stumble across this cookie recipe from Martha Stewart. The finished product definitely tastes like a Milano, only better — it’s homemade, after all!

You will need:

Cookies

1¼ cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

⅔ cup sugar



1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Filling

¾ cup powdered sugar

4 teaspoons water

¼ teaspoon mint extract

Melted chocolate — as much as you need!

Follow along with a written recipe here.