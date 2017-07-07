These look like perfect chocolate chip muffins, but what they have inside will surprise you

These mini-muffins look incredibly delicious, but they have a secret: they don’t contain any flour or refined sugar.

Their perfect baked-good texture is achieved through healthier ingredients. Peanut butter, banana, and honey add loads of flavor without sky rocketing the calorie count. These babies clock in at under 100 calories.

And the best part? You can whip this recipe up using only a blender. That’s right, super easy, tasty, and healthy. What’s not to love?

Here’s what you’ll need:





1 medium ripe banana

1 large egg

½ cup creamy peanut butter

3 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon baking soda

pinch of salt

½ cup semi-sweet mini chocolate chips

Find the full recipe on Averie Cooks.