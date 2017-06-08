This is the perfect summer activity for kids — it’s colorful, takes all day, and involves secret messages

If you’re always looking for a fun project to fill a summer day with your kids, this is the perfect recipe.

Kids are always fascinated by how those little messages get inside fortune cookies, and now they get to find out by making their own. Plus, the colorful dough makes the whole experience that much more fun.

Let your kids write secret messages to each other and have fun seeing who ends up with them.





Here’s what you’ll need:

2 large egg whites

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon almond extract

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

½ cup flour

1½ teaspoons cornstarch

Dash of salt

½ cup sugar

3 teaspoons water

Gel food coloring in colors of your choice

Cupcake pan

Small bowl

Piping bags and piping tips

Toothpicks

Paper for fortunes

Find the full instructions plus tips on how to do the color marbling on AwwSam.